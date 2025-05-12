Nearo Presents: Joss Dean

By earvin sangalang
Contributor
Published 12th May 2025, 20:59 BST
Updated 13th May 2025, 09:28 BST
On the 17th of May we bring heavy weights Joss Dean and Micah Baxter to The Peacock for an open air all day party.

Nearo Presents: Joss Dean

Most Popular

We are kicking off our outdoor series on the 17th of May, join us for a day long celebration of House Music at The Peacock in Peterborough!

Headlining will be Joss Dean a DJ and producer who has been making waves in the underground scene, his latest single ‘The People’s Rhythm’ has received huge praise and has charted on Beatport, expect nothing but vibes from Joss.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Line Upplaceholder image
Line Up

We welcome back Micah Baxter, Head honcho of gritty.records expect bass Fuelled Tech as the day turns into night

Support consists of Leo, Ellis Garner, Jsale, Giants and our trusted Nearo residents

Once the day event finishes we welcome Nisha and Ellie Meads who will be taking control of the Afters.

Tickets are available on Skiddle now!

18+

Related topics:Peterborough
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice