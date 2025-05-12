Nearo Presents: Joss Dean
Nearo Presents: Joss Dean
We are kicking off our outdoor series on the 17th of May, join us for a day long celebration of House Music at The Peacock in Peterborough!
Headlining will be Joss Dean a DJ and producer who has been making waves in the underground scene, his latest single ‘The People’s Rhythm’ has received huge praise and has charted on Beatport, expect nothing but vibes from Joss.
We welcome back Micah Baxter, Head honcho of gritty.records expect bass Fuelled Tech as the day turns into night
Support consists of Leo, Ellis Garner, Jsale, Giants and our trusted Nearo residents
Once the day event finishes we welcome Nisha and Ellie Meads who will be taking control of the Afters.
Tickets are available on Skiddle now!
18+