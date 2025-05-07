Navigating Dementia – A community support event on 20th May

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Monday, 20th May, the heart of Cambridge will host an important community event titled "Navigating Dementia" at Downing Place Church.

This collaborative event is being driven by Cherry Hinton Care Home and Cambridge Manor Care Home, in partnership with Downing Place Church, to support individuals and families affected by dementia.

The event aims to provide guidance, resources, and emotional support for those navigating the challenges of dementia. With information stalls, talks from professionals, and opportunities to connect with local organisations, Navigating Dementia will serve as a vital resource for those living with the condition and those who care for them.

Cherry Hinton Care Home, proudly Dementia Accredited, is committed to improving the lives of those affected by dementia. Their involvement in this event reflects their dedication to fostering understanding, compassion, and community-based support.

The partnership with Downing Place Church reflects a shared mission to offer a welcoming, inclusive environment where individuals can find hope, help, and meaningful connection.

Cherry Hinton Care Home, which is proudly Dementia Accredited, plays a central role in this initiative, alongside Cambridge Manor Care Home—both part of the TLC Care group, known for its person-centred approach.

Aga Clark, Business Development Manager at TLC Care, shares: “Navigating Dementia is about creating a compassionate, informed community where no one feels alone on their journey. At TLC Care, we believe in working hand-in-hand with local partners to raise awareness and offer real support to those living with dementia and their families.”

Event Details:

Location: Downing Place Church, Cambridge

Date: Monday, 20th May 2025

Time: 10.30 am until 1.30 pm

This event is free and open to all. Whether you are personally affected by dementia, caring for someone who is, or simply wish to learn more, Navigating Dementia is here for you.