Taking place on 5th January at 10am, and every first Friday of each month, professionals from various care organisations within the community will have a chance to meet and network over breakfast provided by the home. Guests will also have a chance to take a tour of the home, and ask any questions they might have about care.

Bheki, General Manager at Longueville Court says: “Longueville Court is keen to be part of the community and our professional breakfast allows individuals from the care industry to meet and connect with one another. It’s a great chance to share experiences of working within the care sector, make new contacts within the community, and of course, enjoy our wonderful spread provided by our hospitality team!’

