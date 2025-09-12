Local care home hosts community dementia information event

Dementia Information Event

In order to support residents’ relatives and friends, and the local community, Barchester’s Hickathrift House Care Home in Marshland St James, is hosting a free Understanding Dementia Talk on the 22nd of September 2025, at 4:30pm – 6:30pm and is inviting members of the community to attend.

Staff who are specially trained in dementia care from Hickathrift House Care Home will deliver one to one discussions which will cover topics such as how to spot the first signs of dementia, how to get a diagnosis, how to look after your loved one living with dementia and how to fund care. There will be plenty of time for Q&A during and at the end of the session. Please come along to Hickathrift House, Marshland St James, Wisbech, PE12 9EA on the 22nd of September 2025 from 4:30pm – 6:30pm if you would like to attend.

General Manager, Paula Melerski, says: “We want to help and support relatives, friends and members of our local community who have loved ones who are living with dementia. We are inviting everyone to come along and listen to our talk to raise awareness of the condition and to help give people some information and coping strategies. Please RSVP to [email protected] if you would like to attend.”