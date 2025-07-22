Last weekend to enjoy behind the scenes access to artists' studios this July

This weekend (26 and 27 July) is visitors' last opportunity to attend the free July Open Studios art festival, organised by Cambridge Open Studios.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

July Open Studios offers the public a unique opportunity to meet artists in their studios, which are often closed throughout the year, to learn about their art and even purchase directly from the artists.

With both long-term professionals and emerging talents participating, the event showcases Cambridgeshire’s diverse and vibrant creative community. This year also saw the launch of its first-ever collaboration with the Fitzwilliam Museum to nurture young creative talent in the region. As a result, six young artists have benefited from working and exhibition space in the museum, mentorship from Cambridge Open Studios and museum professionals, and membership of Cambridge Open Studios.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The July Open Studios network includes hundreds of artists specialising in a vast range of disciplines including painting, jewellery, printmaking, ceramics and pottery, glass art, digital art, drawing and illustration, woodwork and furniture, sculpture, textiles, photography, book art, lettering and calligraphy, mixed media and collage and much more.

Stephen Murfitt, Ceramicist, in the studio

Gabriella del Valle, Chair of the management team, a small team who volunteer their time to organise the event each year, said: “This year, our artists have welcomed hundreds of visitors into their private studios, workspaces and galleries, just as they have since Cambridge Open Studios began more than 50 years ago. While Cambridge has a plethora of exhibitions throughout the year, this is the only opportunity that many people have to connect with artists, hear the stories behind their work and learn about their creative process.

“Whether you are a collector, enthusiast or just curious, you can see and enjoy the abundance of talent, diversity and creativity within Cambridgeshire for one more weekend. Our artists are excited to welcome you into their spaces.”

Del Valle is exhibiting at ArtSpace 5-7 on 26 and 27 July alongside Richard Bray, sculptor, and Regina Ray, photographer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s July Open Studios is sponsored by Feilden+Mawson, Inclume, Movewells, myspace, Paus and St John’s Innovation Centre.

To find out more about Cambridge Open Studios, visit: https://camopenstudios.org/