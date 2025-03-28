Jurassic Arcade roars back to life at Grand Arcade this Easter Holiday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dinosaurs may be extinct but Jurassic Arcade certainly isn’t! From Thursday 3 April to Wednesday 23 April, Grand Arcade welcomes dino lovers of all ages to step back in time for a fun-packed journey in the return of Jurassic Arcade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After wowing Grand Arcade visitors in 2023, six magnificent animatronic dinosaurs will make a roar-some comeback this Easter Holiday. Stomping the grounds of Grand Arcade will be the colossal Tyrannosaurus, Ceratosaurus, Plateosaurus, Kentrosaurus, Triceratops and Troodon in this year’s prehistoric exhibition. Attendees can also expect to see a giant dino egg, where they can snap pictures inside – if they dare!

As part of Jurassic Arcade, younger dinosaur fans can enjoy The Dinoshow – a fun, interactive 30 minute experience to meet adorable baby dinos! The show begins with a 15 minute story time followed by a meet and greet with two baby dinosaurs and two rangers, an opportunity to take memorable family pictures. The Dinoshow will take place on the first floor of the Grand Arcade on Saturday 5, Sunday 6, Wednesday 9, Saturday 12, Sunday 13 and Wednesday 16 April, with sessions running at 10am, 11am, 12pm, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm. Tickets cost just £4 per person so get booked in to secure your spot!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jurassic Arcade is much more than an exhibition of dino statues, but an opportunity to uncover interesting facts about the prehistoric era and the remarkable dinosaurs who lived in it. Each statue will be accompanied by specialist, educational information created in collaboration with the dino experts at the Sedgwick Museum of Earth Sciences, University of Cambridge.

The Dinoshow. which visitors can sign up to now on Grand Arcade's webiste

Julie Kervadec, Marketing Manager at Grand Arcade said: “After the hugely positive response the event received in previous years, we are delighted to bring Jurassic Arcade back to Cambridge. Events like this transform Grand Arcade into so much more than just a shopping destination — it becomes a lively community hub, filled with free entertainment, hands-on learning, and exciting collaborations with local schools and The Sedgwick Museum of Earth Sciences. We can't wait to welcome everyone for another unforgettable experience!"

To guide visitors around the exhibition, all adventurers are encouraged to pick up afree trail map which includes informative content and, if they find all of the dinosaurs, they can redeem exciting offers at some of Grand Arcade’s stores, including Bloom Juice and Polarn O.Pyret.

The adventure doesn’t stop there! Attendees are also invited to get creative and take part in Grand Arcade’s CAMsaurus challenge, which encourages younger dino fans to design their very own CAMsaurus dinosaur, who lives by the River Cam today. Participants are encouraged to think what special features their dinosaur could have to help it survive in its Cambridge habitat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Submissions will be judged by Sedgwick Museum of Earth Sciences’ team and a talented winner will have their creation turned into their very own one-of-a-kind soft toy. Are you up to the challenge?

An image from Jurassic Arcade 2023

Grand Arcade has also challenged six local schools, including Long Road Sixth Form College, North Cambridge Academy, Parkside Community College, Sawston Village College, St Mary’s School and The Netherhall School to create sculptures of their own mini-T-Rex. Visitors of Grand Arcade will be able see these submissions exhibited in the shopping centre alongside the colossal statues and vote for their favourite. The winning schools will be awarded a £300 gift card to put towards school equipment.

Sally Collins, Learning and Engagement Manager at Sedgwick Museum of Earth Sciences, said: “We are delighted that Jurassic Arcade is back again! Our team thoroughly enjoyed supporting the Grand Arcade in inspiring budding palaeontologists during the 2023 event, and we look forward to seeing lots of creative designs in this year's competition. We also welcome all visitors to drop in and see us over the road at the Sedgwick Museum of Earth Sciences. We have dinosaurs and other prehistoric animals to explore, as well as fossils to handle, and admission is free. We'd love to see you!”

Further information about Jurassic Arcade can be found here: https://www.grandarcade.co.uk/events/jurassic-arcade/