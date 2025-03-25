John Williams and Film Favourites live music spectacular with breathtaking light show comes to Peterborough this autumn

By Claire Hailey
Contributor
Published 25th Mar 2025, 12:02 BST
Updated 25th Mar 2025, 12:12 BST
The Best of John Williams and Film FavouritesThe Best of John Williams and Film Favourites
The Best of John Williams and Film Favourites
This October, Peterborough Cathedral will be the backdrop for a spectacular live music event showcasing some of the best film music of all time.

Illuminated by candlelight and featuring a breathtaking light show, the event will be jam-packed with iconic music by cinema’s greatest composers including John Williams, Hans Zimmer and more, showcasing themes from Avatar, Dune, ET, Gladiator, Harry Potter, Inception, Titanic, Interstellar, James Bond, Jurassic Park, Lion King, Star Wars, Star Trek, Lord Of The Rings, Schindler’s List and Jaws, with a stunning supporting programme.

Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to enjoy music that you know and love in a completely new way, brought to life by over 70 musicians and singers in this landmark location with candles and a magical lightshow… a truly unforgettable experience!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Best of John Williams and Film Favourites takes place at Peterborough Cathedral on Friday 3rd October, 7pm-8.10pm.

Due to popular demand a second performance has now been added, 9.15-10.25pm.

Tickets are now on sale with Early Bird prices available until 2nd April at peterboroughsings.org.uk, book now!

Related topics:Peterborough CathedralPeterboroughTickets
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice