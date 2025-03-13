Iconic musicals to be shown in Peterborough cinemas this Spring
This Spring, The World’s Greatest Stage Musicals returns to over 500 UK cinemas, with showings from February through to May, including at ODEON Luxe Peterborough, Showcase Cinema de Lux Peterborough, and more.
The Spring season will including the following: ‘Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (2019)’, ‘Jesus Christ Superstar: Live Arena Tour (2012)’, ‘A Night With Janis Joplin: The Musical (2024)’, ‘Billy Elliot: The Musical Live (2014)’ and ‘Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical (2022)’.
The season kicked off in February and earlier this month with showings of some of the world’s most popular musicals, Les Misérables and Jesus Christ Superstar.
It continues with ‘A Night With Janis Joplin: The Musical’, an extraordinary musical journey paying homage to Janis Joplin and her biggest musical influences.
Later in March, audiences can catch screenings of ‘Billy Elliot: The Musical Live’. Set in a northern mining town, against the background of the 1984/85 miners’ strike, Billy’s journey takes him out of the boxing ring and into a ballet class where he discovers a passion for dance that inspires his family and whole community and changes his life forever.
Full dates for The World’s Greatest Stage Musicals are as follows:
A Night With Janis Joplin: The Musical (2024) – 13th March + 16th March
Billy Elliot: The Musical Live (2014) – 30th March + 2nd April
Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical (2022) – 1st May + 4th May
Screenings, tickets and further information can be found at www.bigscreenmusicals.com/tickets/