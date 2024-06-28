Huntingdonshire History Festival bumper events programme begins
The annual festival of events runs from 29 June and throughout July, including an exciting array of things to do for all ages, from historical re-enactments to nature walks, family activities to history talks, ghost tours and museum displays.
The History Festival opens on Saturday 29 June, with two days of First World War Living History Displays in Huntingdon. There’s the opportunity to visit living history displays and find out about life during the Great War, visit a recreated tearoom of the period, take part in drill sessions for families and even take part in recreated courtroom dramas of the period daily.
The festival includes guided walks and tours of Huntingdonshire, exploring aspects of our local history, special nature walks and even ghost tours of our larger towns; chances to see behind the scenes and see rare artefacts at Huntingdonshire Archives, the Cromwell Museum, and the Norris Museum, and much more besides! The festival takes place across Huntingdonshire, with events taking place in Huntingdon, St Ives, St Neots, Ramsey, Warboys, Brampton, Godmanchester, Kimbolton, Great Paxton and Needingworth.
Mike Addis, Chair of the Huntingdonshire History Festival, says “the History Festival continues to grow in terms of its reach across our historic county, and we’re delighted to have more events across different communities than ever before. We have around 40 events taking place this year, with at least one thing to do most days of the month-long festival and something during the programme to suit everyone’s tastes and interests.”
The full Huntingdonshire History Festival programme can be found online at www.huntshistoryfest.com with links to all the events taking place. Many of the events have limited places and early booking is advised to avoid disappointment. Regular updates are also posted via the Festival’s Facebook and Twitter pages, both @huntshistfest. The festival is also grateful for any volunteers who can help steward events – if you have even a few hours that you can offer, please contact Mike Addis at: [email protected].
