Huntingdonshire History Festival bumper events programme begins

This weekend sees the beginning of the 2024 Huntingdonshire History Festival, with a month of exciting events taking place across the historic county.

The annual festival of events runs from 29 June and throughout July, including an exciting array of things to do for all ages, from historical re-enactments to nature walks, family activities to history talks, ghost tours and museum displays.

The History Festival opens on Saturday 29 June, with two days of First World War Living History Displays in Huntingdon. There’s the opportunity to visit living history displays and find out about life during the Great War, visit a recreated tearoom of the period, take part in drill sessions for families and even take part in recreated courtroom dramas of the period daily.

The festival includes guided walks and tours of Huntingdonshire, exploring aspects of our local history, special nature walks and even ghost tours of our larger towns; chances to see behind the scenes and see rare artefacts at Huntingdonshire Archives, the Cromwell Museum, and the Norris Museum, and much more besides! The festival takes place across Huntingdonshire, with events taking place in Huntingdon, St Ives, St Neots, Ramsey, Warboys, Brampton, Godmanchester, Kimbolton, Great Paxton and Needingworth.

World War I cavalry - to appear at the event this weekend

Mike Addis, Chair of the Huntingdonshire History Festival, says “the History Festival continues to grow in terms of its reach across our historic county, and we’re delighted to have more events across different communities than ever before. We have around 40 events taking place this year, with at least one thing to do most days of the month-long festival and something during the programme to suit everyone’s tastes and interests.”