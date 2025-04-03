Hop into Easter Fun at Queensgate with The Great Bunny Trail

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Queensgate Shopping Centre is bringing egg-citing family fun this Easter with The Great Bunny Trail.

Queensgate Shopping Centre is bringing egg-citing family fun this Easter with The Great Bunny Trail—an interactive, adventure-filled event running throughout the Easter holidays. With giant bunny rings, creative workshops, and exciting activities, there’s something for everyone to enjoy!

Join The Great Bunny Trail!

From Monday 7 April, families are invited to take part in The Great Bunny Trail challenge. 5 Giant bunnies will be scattered around the shopping centre, inviting children and parents alike to embark on a fun-filled search. Pick up a trail map, find them all, and win a special Easter prize! PLUS, there are 5 additional bunnies hidden across Peterborough City landmarks – find all 10 to be entered into an even bigger prize.

Easter Trail

Crafts & Workshops for All

Queensgate is also hosting a variety of creative workshops to keep little ones entertained over the holidays.

Tuesdays & Thursdays – Get crafty with fun and engaging arts and crafts sessions.

Mondays & Fridays – LUSH will host hands-on workshops, giving visitors the chance to create their own bath products.

Plus, exciting activities from RB7 Art Centre CIC, Up The Garden Bath, Søstrene Grene, and more will add to the Easter excitement!

“This Easter, Queensgate Shopping Centre is the ultimate destination for families looking to enjoy fun-filled activities,” said Verity Swinscoe-Wigmore, Marketing and Events Co-ordinator. “With The Great Bunny Trail, creative workshops, and fantastic activities, we’re excited to bring the community together for a joyful and engaging holiday experience.”

Plus, this Easter Putt & Play are offering incredible 50% off when you play before 11am – book now using code BUNNY50. And don’t forget the biggest newcomer to Queensgate – the ODEON Luxe. Snow White is now showing, alongside Sylvanian Families: The Movie this April. A Minecraft Movie, plus Death of a Unicorn, Sinners, Drop, and The Amateur are also coming soon. Enjoy family tickets from £14.90 and £1 parking for 3.5 hours this Easter!

Plan Your Visit

Make sure to hop down to Queensgate this Easter and take part in all the egg-citing activities on offer. For more information about Queensgate Shopping Centre and upcoming events, visit www.queensgate-shopping.co.uk