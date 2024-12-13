He’s behind you! Oliver comes to the cedars care home

Residents and staff from The Cedars Care Home in Bourne were in for a treat with a live performance of Oliver by local thespians Northeast Productions (oh no they didn’t- oh yes, they did!)

Residents from the home were laughing, singing and dancing along to the musical adaptation of Dicken’s classic, as they enjoyed the timeless tale full of twists, fun, laughter and adventures. This performance was enhanced by the debut of Senior Carer Sarah Jane knight, who trod the boards for the first time as Mrs Bumble. Residents were delighted to see her perform alongside the actors on stage.

Residents agreed that the performance was outstanding, with one resident commenting that it was the best, funniest performance she had seen in a long time! Nurse- in-charge Patrick Barr said that it was a very good performance with a wonderful atmosphere.

Senior General Manager, Rebecca Aldred said: “Our residents and staff had a wonderful time at the show- truly brilliant! We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at The Cedars as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and Christmas is always one of the busiest times!”

The Cedars has built up an excellent reputation within its local community for regularly holding events and activities for its residents and surrounding neighbours. The next community event will be our New Year’s Day Extravaganza, with a live performance from circus skills artist and magician Magic Merlin, at 2pm.