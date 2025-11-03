Halloween fun at Cherry Hinton Care Home – A paw-sitively spooky celebration

Halloween at Cherry Hinton Care Home

At Cherry Hinton Care Home, we love any opportunity to bring joy, laughter, and a sense of togetherness to our residents — and Halloween was no exception! This year, our home was transformed with pumpkins, cobwebs, and spooky decorations as we celebrated the season in true Cherry Hinton style.

One of the highlights of the day was our Halloween Paw-sitive Café, where residents and visitors enjoyed delicious treats, warm drinks, and a few special furry guests who brought plenty of smiles and cuddles.

The café was filled with laughter, conversation, and the wonderful aroma of homemade cakes and autumn spices.

Our residents also took part in pumpkin carving and decorating, showing off their creativity and artistic flair. The activity sparked plenty of reminiscing about past Halloweens, family traditions, and the joy of seasonal celebrations. Sharing these memories together helps strengthen connections — both between residents and with our team.

At Cherry Hinton, we believe that celebrating special events and holidays is about so much more than decorations or parties. These occasions bring our community together, create moments of joy, and encourage residents to express themselves, reminisce, and feel a sense of belonging.

Aga Clark, Business Development Manager, shared her thoughts on the event: “It was wonderful to see how much happiness and engagement the Halloween celebrations brought to both residents and staff. The Paw-sitive Café was a fantastic idea — it created such a warm and inclusive atmosphere.

"Events like these really showcase the heart of Cherry Hinton Care Home and the dedication of the whole team.”

We’re proud to make every celebration meaningful — and this Halloween was truly one to remember!