Go along to Northborough's garage sale and see if you can bag a bargain

Over 30 addresses will be taking part in the huge garage sale in Northborough near Peterborough. Bargains galore to be had!
By Sue GarfordContributor
Published 6th Sep 2023, 12:27 BST- 1 min read
Northborough is having a clear out on Sunday 10th September, from 10am-2pm. So come along, park carefully, and browse for bargains.

With over 30 garages taking part throughout the village, there will be something for everyone.

Paper maps of the village and garages will be available from the Packhorse garden from 9.30am in return for a donation to village causes.

2022 sale.2022 sale.
Maps will also be available online on Village Tribune FB page.

The Packhorse will be open from 10am serving coffees and bacon rolls, and Sunday lunches from 12noon (best to book in for this to ensure a table).

“One man’s trash is another man’s treasure”

Look forward to seeing you in Northborough PE6 9BN.

