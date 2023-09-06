Watch more videos on Shots!

Northborough is having a clear out on Sunday 10th September, from 10am-2pm. So come along, park carefully, and browse for bargains.

With over 30 garages taking part throughout the village, there will be something for everyone.

Paper maps of the village and garages will be available from the Packhorse garden from 9.30am in return for a donation to village causes.

Maps will also be available online on Village Tribune FB page.

The Packhorse will be open from 10am serving coffees and bacon rolls, and Sunday lunches from 12noon (best to book in for this to ensure a table).

“One man’s trash is another man’s treasure”