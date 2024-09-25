Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Showcase Cinema de Lux Peterborough is offering £4 cinema tickets to celebrate its ‘Insider Weekend’ event on Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th September

The special offer is available to Showcase Insider members only, which is completely free to join and has no ongoing fees.

All members need to do is scan their Insider card at the box office when making their purchase at the Boongate cinema, or log in to their account at showcasecinemas.co.uk when buying tickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’ll be something for everyone to enjoy with brand new releases like Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolisand Never Let Go, plus recent favourites such as Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Speak No Evil. And no trip to the cinema is complete without tasty treats and Insider members can pick up a small popcorn and drink combo for just £6 all weekend, with a free M&Ms popcorn topper thrown in!

Get £4 cinema tickets in Peterborough this weekend

Insider members can benefit from a variety of additional perks throughout the year too, including earning 10% rewards on every ticket, snack and drink purchase, reduced price tickets on Saver Mondays, plus members-only advanced screenings.

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas, said: “We’re thrilled to announce our exclusive ‘Insider Weekend,’ packed with special offers for film fans coming to Showcase Cinema de Lux Peterborough.

“With an exciting lineup of films set to be released throughout the rest of the year, there’s never been a better time to sign up to Insider for free and enjoy all the exclusive membership perks!”

For further information and to become an Insider member, visit the Showcase Cinemas website here: https://www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/event-cinema/27076-insider-weekend-28-and-29-september/