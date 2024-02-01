Fun friendly Salsa classes and club every Sunday
Join us every Sunday for Sunday night Salsa with friendly, 'fun for all', Salsa dance classes at 4 levels, freestyle disco with hot, uptempo Latin sounds, in the ballroom at The Fletton Club, Fletton High Street, central Peterborough PE2 9EH.
Join everybodysalsa, (Peterborough's longest running Salsa club), every Sunday for Sunday night fantastic', Salsa dance classes at 4 levels, including:
- Super friendly beginners, (level 1), classes every week
- Exhilarating 'improvers', (level 2), classes with brand new turn patterns every week
- Amazing, 'intermediate', (level 3), classes with brand new turn patterns every week
- Breathtaking, 'Advanced intermediate', (level 4), classes with brand new turn patterns every week
- Freestyle periods before and after each class. Plus freestyle disco with hot, uptempo Latin sounds until 11pm every week
- everybodysalsa specialise in introducing new starters to the wonderful world of salsa dancing. So if you already enjoy another popular dance style and want to try something a little different, or if you would like to try partner dancing for the very first time you will be very welcome.
Find out lots more about us, Salsa, and what to expect when you join us for the very first time:
Visit us at - www.everybodysalsa.com or email - [email protected]