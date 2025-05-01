From Walford to Stamford

James McDermott

James McDermott, poet, playwright, script writer and lecturer, will be at Stamford’s Pint of Poetry on Wednesday 28 May, held in the Gallery Bar of Stamford Arts Centre. He will be reading from his new collection ‘Father Myself’ and chatting about his work.

In ‘Father Myself’, his second collection of poetry from Nine Arches Press, McDermott explores his father’s complex life, illness and death; the pandemic; grief; growth; and how as a queer boy then a bereaved son, he had to learn to father himself. James’ father died in January 2022 to COVID after three weeks in intensive care.

James McDermott’s previous poetry collections include ‘Wild Life’ (Nine Arches Press; shortlisted for an East Anglian Book Award 2023), ‘Erased’ (Polari Press) and ‘Manatomy’ (Burning Eye; longlisted for Polari’s First Book Prize 2021). Plays published by Samuel French include ‘Jab’ (Park Theatre/Finborough Theatre; nominated for an Off West End Theatre Award for Best New Play 2024), ‘Time and Tide’ (Park Theatre/Tour; nominated for an Off West End Theatre Award for Best New Play 2020) and ‘Rubber Ring’ (Pleasance Islington/Tour). Other plays include ‘Shanty’ (Sheringham Little Theatre), ‘The Birds and The Bees’ (New Wolsey/Tour), ‘Robin Good: The Politico-Panto’ (Norwich Playhouse) and ‘CAMP!’ (Norwich Arts Centre). James is one of the writers on ‘EastEnders’ and has written multiple episodes. He is an Arvon writing tutor and lectures in creative writing at The University Of East Anglia.

The evening will also include the regular open mic for local poets to read a piece of their own work. It will start at 7:30pm. Admission is free.