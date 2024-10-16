Free Halloween trail at Notcutts Peterborough Garden Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This half term, Notcutts Peterborough Garden Centre is getting into the spooky spirit with a delightful free Halloween activity designed to keep little ones amused during the school holiday.

From Monday 21st October to Sunday 3rd November, families are invited to explore the garden centre, to hunt for a series of pictures and letters hiding among the displays. Once all clues are completed, every youngster will receive a Halloween sticker as a reward. One lucky visitor will have the chance to win a children's prize bundle. Children are encouraged to wear their favourite costumes to add to the atmosphere.

Mark Washington, General Manager of Notcutts Peterborough Garden Centre, said: “We’re excited to bring some Halloween fun to the community this year. Our free garden centre trail is the perfect way for families to enjoy the season together, combining outdoor adventures with some light-hearted spooky entertainment.”

Alongside the Halloween trail, visitors can enjoy exploring Notcutts' stunning autumn displays filled with seasonal plants, decorations, and autumnal accessories. Afterwards, families can relax and recharge at the garden centre's restaurant, offering freshly prepared meals, cakes, and snacks, along with a special children’s hot meal deal for younger guests.

The Halloween trail is suitable for children of all ages, with no advance booking required. Simply pick up entry forms upon arrival and set out to find the clues hidden throughout the garden centre. All completed forms will be entered for the chance to win a children’s prize bundle.

Visit Notcutts Peterborough Garden Centre at Oundle Road, Orton Waterville, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE2 5UU. Peterborough is one of 19 Notcutts Garden Centres nationwide. For more information, call 01733 234600 or visit www.notcutts.co.uk