Free fostering information events. You could change a child's future.
Come and chat with Leanne from Nexus Fostering at Deepings Community Centre in the atrium room between 11.30am–1.30pm—no fee, no pressure, just a cuppa and a chat about if fostering could work for you.
Dates for your diary:
*Wednesday, November 12
*Wednesday, January 14
*Tuesday, March 3
Deepings Community Centre, 2 Douglas Rd, Peterborough, PE6 8PA
We are looking for people who can support children who can no longer live with their birth families and particularly need people to help sibling groups, teenagers and parent and child arrangements.
You don’t need special qualifications, as Nexus Fostering offers people full training and 24/7 support, so you're never alone. You do, however, need patience, kindness, and a spare room.
For more information:
Visit: www.nexusfostering.co.uk/office-locations/cambridge
Call: 01223 903 503