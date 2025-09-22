Free fostering information events. You could change a child's future.

By Leanne Austin
Contributor
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 13:13 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2025, 13:16 BST
Right now, children and young people in Deeping need safe, supportive homes – and you could be the one to make a huge difference. Nexus Fostering will be at Deepings Community Centre over the coming months, offering locals a chance to attend our free fostering information events.

Come and chat with Leanne from Nexus Fostering at Deepings Community Centre in the atrium room between 11.30am–1.30pm—no fee, no pressure, just a cuppa and a chat about if fostering could work for you.

Most Popular

Dates for your diary:

*Wednesday, November 12

Children across Deeping and the surrounding areas are looking for foster families.placeholder image
Children across Deeping and the surrounding areas are looking for foster families.

*Wednesday, January 14

*Tuesday, March 3

Deepings Community Centre, 2 Douglas Rd, Peterborough, PE6 8PA

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We are looking for people who can support children who can no longer live with their birth families and particularly need people to help sibling groups, teenagers and parent and child arrangements.

You don’t need special qualifications, as Nexus Fostering offers people full training and 24/7 support, so you're never alone. You do, however, need patience, kindness, and a spare room.

For more information:

Visit: www.nexusfostering.co.uk/office-locations/cambridge

Call: 01223 903 503

Related topics:Peterborough
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice