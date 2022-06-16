When to see Bargain Hunt's Eric Knowles at Cromwell Museum in Huntingdon on TV

Eric Knowles with Museum Curator Stuart Orme

A popular BBC lunchtime show will be broadcasted tomorrow, featuring a location many of us will recognise all too well.

The episode, which was filmed in Huntingdon, features a visit by antiques expert, Eric Knowles, to the Cromwell Museum.

The TV antiques show, which has graced our screens since 2000, is about two teams of contestants who are challenged to buy antiques.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pairs go head-to-head and sell their wares at auction for the biggest profit.

Eric spent a morning filming at the Cromwell Museum, looking at the amazing collection of historic artefacts relating to Oliver Cromwell​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.