Valentine's Day: Peterborough's Showcase Cinema has the perfect line up for a date night on February 14

If you are still short of the perfect date idea for Valentine’s Day, Showcase Cinema in Peterborough has a great line up of films for a romantic night at the movies.

Of course, some people may be trying to escape Valentine’s Day – and there are plenty of choices for those not going on a February 14 date.

Jon Dixon, Sales & Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas, said “We’ve got some amazing blockbusters screening this Valentine’s Day, making the cinema the perfect place to celebrate, especially when it’s cold and gloomy outside!

“Whether you’d rather have a singalong with your friends to Mean Girls, impress your first date with a thriller like Argylle, or have a family date night with Wonka or Migration we’ve got something to suit everyone on the big screen.”

Visit www.showcasecinemas.co.uk. for more information about screening times

