News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Valentine's Day: Peterborough's Showcase Cinema has the perfect line up for a date night on February 14

Eight blockbusters including Wonka and Mean Girls hit the big screen
By Stephen Briggs
Published 13th Feb 2024, 12:51 GMT

If you are still short of the perfect date idea for Valentine’s Day, Showcase Cinema in Peterborough has a great line up of films for a romantic night at the movies.

Of course, some people may be trying to escape Valentine’s Day – and there are plenty of choices for those not going on a February 14 date.

Jon Dixon, Sales & Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas, said “We’ve got some amazing blockbusters screening this Valentine’s Day, making the cinema the perfect place to celebrate, especially when it’s cold and gloomy outside!

“Whether you’d rather have a singalong with your friends to Mean Girls, impress your first date with a thriller like Argylle, or have a family date night with Wonka or Migration we’ve got something to suit everyone on the big screen.”

Visit www.showcasecinemas.co.uk. for more information about screening times

There is plenty on at the Showcase on Valentine's Day

1. Valentines at Showcase

There is plenty on at the Showcase on Valentine's Day Photo: Mattia - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
Released on Valentine’s Day, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities.

2. Madame Web

Released on Valentine’s Day, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Photo: Showcase

Photo Sales
Bob Marley: One Love celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob's powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music.

3. Bob Marley: One Love

Bob Marley: One Love celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob's powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music. Photo: Showcase

Photo Sales
Bea and Ben look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold - until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. And, to celebrate Valentine’s Day, viewers will be treated to additional content, including an introduction to the film from stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell and a four-minute musical blooper reel.

4. Anyone But You: The Valentine Encore

Bea and Ben look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold - until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. And, to celebrate Valentine’s Day, viewers will be treated to additional content, including an introduction to the film from stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell and a four-minute musical blooper reel. Photo: Showcase

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Showcase cinemaPeterborough