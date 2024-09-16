Strictly Come Dancing star Nick Knowles returns to Peterborough's Little Miracles - 11 years after DIY SOS transformation
One of the stars of the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing waltzed back into Peterborough this week to see how a city charity is doing – 11 years after he helped transform their headquarters.
Viewers saw Nick Knowles on the first episode of the BBC One show on Saturday night, as he starts his bid for the Glitterball Trophy.
But just over a decade ago, Nick was in Peterborough as part of a huge DIY SOS project, to transform the headquarters of Little Miracles, the charity set up by Michelle King.
The charity supports supports families who have children with additional needs, disabilities and life-limiting conditions – and the BBC project to make The Spinney a suitable base for the inspiring cause has made a huge difference for scores of people over the past 11 years.
As part of his preparations for his appearance on Strictly, Nick returned to see how the charity has grown – and to meet the children being supported in Peterborough.
The youngsters were keen to show their support for the TV presenter – giving him scores of ‘10’ for his efforts during his visit.
“It’s impossible to overstate the difference Michelle and her team make to so many people’s lives day in and day out"
He said he would try and stay in the competition for as long as possible ‘to give them someone to cheer for on Saturday nights.’
He said: “It was so lovely to revisit Little Miracles and see how both the children and the charity have grown. To walk through the Chris Beardshaw designed gardens and the Nina Campbell designed interiors and see it all being put to maximum use to improve the lives of the young people and families the centre looks after.
“I was also so touched by the support of the kids and staff for my time on Strictly - I’m going to work extra hard and do my best to stay in the competition as long as possible to give them someone to cheer for on Saturday nights.
“It’s impossible to overstate the difference Michelle and her team make to so many people’s lives day in and day out and I urge anyone in the area who can to support Little Miracles.
“I was overjoyed to find the local fire service and military units along with other companies who helped us build still involved in maintaining the centre.
“My DIY SOS family and I send our love and support to them all and once again all praise must go to the hundreds of volunteer trades and suppliers who with their generosity made the building of the wonderful Little Miracles centre possible 11 years ago.”
The new series of Strictly Come Dancing started on Saturday night, with future episodes set to be broadcast at 6.15pm on Saturday evenings on BBC One and the iPlayer.