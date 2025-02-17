Star Wars and Harry Potter actor Warwick Davis, who lives in village near Peterborough pays heartfelt tribute to late wife Sammy as he collects BAFTA Fellowship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sammy Davis passed away last year

Film star Warwick Davis – who has made his home in a village near Peterborough – paid a special tribute to his late wife Sammy as he collected the prestigious BAFTA Fellowship award.

An emotional Warwick, 55, also paid tribute to his children as he collected the award – which is the most prestigious award BAFTA present.

His wife, Sammy, died in March last year. The pair had been married since 1991, having met on the set of film Willow.

Warwick Davis poses with the Fellowship Award in the winners room during the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

The pair set up charity Little People UK in 2012, to support to people with dwarfism, their families and friends.

"She was always so supportive of my career and encouraged me to grab every opportunity with both hands"

At the glittering BAFTA ceremony last night, Warwick said: “I’d like to dedicate and thank my wonderful wife Sammy, who died almost a year ago.

"She was always so supportive of my career and encouraged me to grab every opportunity with both hands. However, I soon noticed that the level of enthusiasm for me taking a particular role was often relative to how much she wanted that new designer handbag.

"Since then, life has been pretty tough for me. But thanks to the support of our wonderful children, Anabelle and Harrison, I’ve been able to continue working and engaging in life.”

"The world needs your vision”

Warwick also gave special thanks to his mum, and his team during his heartfelt speech – and called on people who were ‘dreaming of telling their own story or creating something meaningful’ to ‘go for it’ adding: “The world needs your vision.”

Warwick came to viewers attention when he played Ewok Wicket W. Warrick in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in 1983 when he was just 11-years-old, and has gone on to star in a number of blockbuster films, including the Harry Potter series.

He has used his fame to challenge prejudice and champion self-empowerment, advocating that people with dwarfism can and do lead full and meaningful lives. He was born with spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita, a rare form of dwarfism.

Despite the physical challenges this presented, his passion for acting was evident from a young age. Beyond acting, Davis is also an entrepreneur and advocate who has dedicated his career to creating a more inclusive screen industry.

Warwick wins award previously won by Alfred Hitchcock, Steven Spielberg and Stanley Kubrick

Warwick joins a glittering who’s who list of British and world film stars to have been honoured with a BAFTA Fellowship, including Alfred Hitchcock, Steven Spielberg, Sean Connery, Elizabeth Taylor, Stanley Kubrick, Anthony Hopkins, Laurence Olivier, Judi Dench, Vanessa Redgrave, Christopher Lee, Martin Scorsese, Alan Parker, Helen Mirren, Mike Leigh, Sidney Poitier, Mel Brooks, Sir Ridley Scott, Thelma Schoonmaker, Kathleen Kennedy, Ang Lee and Sandy Powell. The most recent recipient of the BAFTA Fellowship was Samantha Morton last year at the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards.

When it was announced Warwick would be presented with the Fellowship award, Sara Putt, Chair of BAFTA, said: “We are delighted to present Warwick Davis the BAFTA Fellowship award; our highest honour. Warwick is a talented, much loved and truly inspiring figure who has captivated audiences over many decades. From his iconic performances to his advocacy for greater inclusion and representation on and off-screen, Warwick has had a remarkable impact on cinema and been profoundly influential in fostering a more inclusive and caring society. Hugely respected by his peers both in Britain and globally for his immense creativity and passion for the craft of storytelling, we at BAFTA are thrilled to celebrate his exceptional body of work and achievements at the EE BAFTA Film Awards next month.”