Relive the golden age of cinema - horror with alive score

Peterborough’s Key Theatre Studio is to host an utterly unique cinematic event to mark the 100th anniversary of the legendary 1925 silent film, The Phantom of the Opera.

​On Wednesday 7th May, this iconic thriller, starring Lon Chaney as the disfigured and vengeful Phantom, will be brought to life with a mesmerising live score performed by the critically acclaimed band Minima.

A masterpiece of early cinema, The Phantom of the Opera is a gripping tale of obsession, revenge, and unrequited love, set in the haunting depths of the Paris Opera House.

Beautifully tinted and featuring an early Technicolor sequence, it is still a visually stunning and emotionally powerful work.

​Celebrating the 100th anniversary of a classic horror film

To celebrate this milestone, the event will feature a live musical accompaniment by Minima, a band renowned for their captivating scores that perfectly complement the darker side of silent film.

Using a blend of cello, double bass, guitars, mandolin, synthesiser, glockenspiel, and percussion, Minima’s performance will create an immersive experience, heightening the tension and drama of this cinematic classic.

This event is a rare opportunity to experience The Phantom of the Opera as it was meant to be seen and heard—a stunning fusion of silent film and live music that promises to transport audiences back to the golden age of cinema.

Tickets from www.keytheatre-peterborough.com