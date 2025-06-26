Meet Mia, the Chinese Crested from Peterborough- a Netflix star and Vogue model!

You might not realise it but tucked away at Mutts-Nutts Pet Shop and Groomers in Werrington, you will find a Netflix star!

During the day, the business of Papyrus Road is home to Chinese Crested Mia, the star of the upcoming romantic comedy series Too Much.

Season 1 of the series written by BAFTA winner Lena Dunham and starring the likes of Megan Stalter, Will Sharpe, Richard E Grant and Stephen Fry will drop in July 10.

From the producers of Love Actually, Too Much follows Jessica, played by Megan Statler, a workaholic writer from New York. In search of adventure, she moves to London to shake things up.

Mia, originally a rescue dog from Kent, who now lives in Peterborough, with her owner Bev Nicholson, joins the cast as Astrid, the un-conventional looking pet of main character Jessica.

It is a late break into acting for Mia who is 13 year of age and has been signed up to talent agency the Urban Paws Agency for over a decade.

Mia comes from a star-studded family though which includes her brother ‘Mugly’ a therapy dog who won the title of the World’s Ugliest Dog in 2012 and even went onto appear on the Today Show in New York.

Mugly sadly passed away in 2018 but his sibling Muppet followed in his footsteps and picked up the crown on Britain’s Ugliest Dog in 2024. Therefore, all three of Bev’s Chinese Cresteds have been signed up by the agency for over a decade but the phone has never rung for Mia, until now!

Bev and Mia outside of Mutts Nutts.

As part of the process, Mia has taken part in over four months of filming, starred in a music video with chart-topper Fergie- who has re-shot her music video for her hit ‘London Bridge’ as part of the soundtrack for the show, as well as achieving a whole page spread in Vogue. She was also guest of honour at the premiere for Too Much on Tuesday (June 24).

Bev said: “We heard nothing for years but all of a sudden I got a phone call to ask if we would go for a casting. I wasn’t sure, she was 11 at the time but we did go and we ended up doing four months of filming and a music video for Fergie!

"The premiere was something special. It’s been so surprising! She even had her own trailer. We arrived at 3 Mills Studios in London for the filming, I asked where they wanted us, expecting a chair in the corner, but they showed us to our own trailer.

“She has loved it, she loves the attention. It has been a great experience.”