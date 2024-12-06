The couple said the highlight of their visit was eating pie

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stars of ITV’s reality dating show Love Island have visited Cosy Club Stamford to launch its Christmas fundraising campaign for Action for Children.

Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan were voted the ‘best couple’ on the show in March 2023. The pair popped in to the venue recently to show their support for the campaign, and encouraged guests to raise much-needed funds for the charity whilst enjoying a festive treat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company says it will donate 20p from every ‘Cosy Christmas Pie’ sold at its 36 UK branches over the festive period to Action for Children.

Love Island winners Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan at Cosy Club Stamford.

A Cosy Club spokesperson said: “With the expectation that over 50,000 pies will be enjoyed at Cosy Clubs this party season, the final donation will be around £10,000. Cosy Clubbers are also being invited to decorate Christmas trees with an Action for Children decorative star featuring a QR code, allowing guests to donate an amount directly to the charity.”

Kai and Sanam commented: “It was fantastic to visit and meet the wonderful team at Cosy Club, and see their partnership with Action for Children come to life. The highlight of our visit was enjoying a delicious pie, with proceeds supporting this amazing charity.

“With 4.3 million children in the UK currently living in poverty, the festive period can bring additional challenges to already struggling families. By enjoying a meal at Cosy Club or participating in fundraising activities, you can make a big difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy Knowles, Managing Director, Cosy Club said: “We’re delighted to be supporting Action for Children with our Christmas fundraising campaign this year. They do such amazing work supporting young people and their families across the UK so to be able to help at a time of the year which should be magical for all children, is wonderful.

Sanam Harrinanan tucks in to the venue's Christmas pie.

“Whether our guests are enjoying our delicious Cosy Christmas Pie or hanging stars on our tree and donating that way, they can rest assured children’s lives across the UK are being improved thanks to them.”

Action for Children protects and supports children and young people, providing practical and emotional care and support. They ensure their voices are heard, and campaign to bring lasting improvements to their lives.