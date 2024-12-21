In Pictures: From the jungle to Peterborough - Reverend Richard Coles supports Mayor's charities

Just 48 hours after landing back in the UK after his stint on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, the Rev Richard Coles was visiting Peterborough for a charity event.

The best-selling author, radio presenter and priest attended a festive luncheon on December 14 in support of Peterborough Mayor Cllr Marco Cereste’s chosen charities.

Upon arrival, Richard received a standing ovation, recognising his achievement on reaching the final of the ITV show, which had concluded a few days earlier.

Organised by the Cambridge Children’s Hospital (CCH) Peterborough Fundraising Group, one of the Mayor’s chosen charities, the event also marked the launch of Richard’s latest book ‘Murder Under the Mistletoe’. The novella is the eagerly-awaited fourth instalment in a series featuring sleuthing cleric Canon Daniel Clement.

A spokesperson for CCH Peterborough Fundraising Group said: “Guests were able to buy a book and have it signed, making the perfect Christmas gift! The book is already a best-seller at number five in The Times hardback fiction list. Waterstones has kindly donated £2 from each copy sold on the day, a further boost fundraising for the Mayor’s Charity Appeal.

“Starting his talk with a priestly ‘Dearly Beloved’, Richard confirmed a media rumour that Canon Clement will soon hit the small screen as filming starts in January on the first story ‘Murder at Evensong’, with himself as executive producer.

"He gave the 150 guests an enthralling insight into his varied life, including his calling to become a priest and of course, gruesome details of Bushtucker Trials on I’m a Celebrity. A lively Q&A session followed.”

Afterwards, Mayor of Peterborough Cllr Marco Cereste described the event as one of the highlights of his mayoral calendar so far.

“This was Richard’s first public appearance since returning from Australia and we were absolutely delighted he made time to fit us into his very busy schedule,” he said. “The atmosphere was truly joyous, feedback has been exceptional and we raised a significant sum for the charities. We can’t thank him enough.”

The other two Mayor’s charities set to benefit from the event, held at the Holiday Inn West, are the Salvation Army and children’s brain tumour charity Anna’s Hope.

1 . Reverend & Mayor Revd Richard Coles left, pictured with Peterborough Mayor Cllr Marco Cereste. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Making an entrance Revd Richard Coles receives a standing ovation from the crowd, pictured with Mayor Cllr Marco Cereste Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . 'Dearly beloved' Revd Richard Coles gives a talk at the event held at the Holiday Inn, Peterborough Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4 . Book-signing Revd Richard Coles signs copies of his new book Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales