Hairdressing charity hero from Peterborough treated to makeover on TV show with Katy Piper

A local charity hero says she feels “seen and appreciated” after receiving national spotlight on prime-time TV and nominations for two awards.

Liza Raby, who owns two hairdressing salons in Peterborough and Bourne, has raised more than £200,000 for local good causes over the years.

Now her efforts have received national attention – with the 55 year-old set to appear in an ITV programme on June 14 with presenter and philanthropist Katy Piper.

Liza Raby, left, is interviewed by Katy Piper on an upcoming episode of ITV's Weekend Escapes

Describing the moment she received a phone call about the show, Liza said: “It was one of the most uplifting and memorable days.

"I was invited to be the guest of honour on ‘Weekend Escape’ with Katie Piper after one of the producers read a Peterborough Telegraph article about Challenge 12 – our year-long campaign where we take on a different charity challenge each month.

"She said the work we were doing really stood out, and they wanted to give me a special treat in recognition of that. The episode includes me getting a surprise makeover and is a beautiful opportunity to highlight the charity work we do at Spencer’s Hair Salon, in Peterborough, and LH Hair Design, in Bourne, as well as how that has begun inspiring others.

“I wasn’t expecting a TV producer to ring the salon and say she’d read about me in the paper. It felt amazing to be acknowledged for the work we do – it really made me feel seen and appreciated.”

Liza Raby being treated to a make-over by hairdresser Michael Douglas and make-up artist Jamie Genevieve.

As we reported back in January, Liza embarked on Challenge 12 with staff at her two salons to support two good causes. The various challenges included everything from a blow-dry marathon and a sponsored silence, to a parachute jump and a muddy obstacle course.

Liza’s epic fundraising journey began more than 20 years ago after her son Spencer was born with a range of conditions that required complex care. She says the Challenge 12 initiative was inspired by Spencer – with the aim of smashing her £200k milestone. Although only half way through the monthly challenges, Liza and her team have already hit the target.

Speaking about her experience filming the ITV show, she said: “I was treated to what I now call a “pampover”—a mix of pamper and makeover. I had my hair done by the amazing Michael Douglas and my makeup by Genevieve. We also chatted about the work I do with the salon, our inclusive ethos, and our fundraising journey, and of course Spencer - my inspiration. It wasn’t just a makeover – it was a real celebration of kindness, community, and self-worth.

Regarding the celebrity host, Liza went on: “Katie Piper was lovely – so warm, calming, and genuine. She made me feel completely at ease from the moment we met. What you see on screen is exactly how she is in real life. She took the time to talk, listen, and really understand what we do. I couldn’t have asked for a more thoughtful host.”

Liza Raby and her son Spencer Raby at their home.

Along with her ITV accolade, Liza’s Peterborough business ‘Spencer’s Hair Salon’ has been shortlisted as a finalist in the 2025 UK Hair & Beauty Awards in the ‘Spotlight Salon of the Year’ category.

Liza said she is “thrilled” with the nomination, adding: “This national recognition places Spencer’s among the top salons in the UK. It was selected from thousands of entries for its commitment to bespoke, accessible, and compassionate care – particularly for clients with disabilities, additional needs, and those seeking a quiet and welcoming environment.” The awards take place in August.”

The third recognition has seen the same salon nominated for the BBC Make a Difference Community Award with BBC Radio Lincolnshire. “We will feature in an upcoming radio interview to share our ongoing mission of inclusion, accessibility, and local support,” she added.

Speaking about her most recent Challenge 12 feat with salon staff and clients, Liza concluded: “We recently had our ‘Challenge 6’ event at the Dirty Dash Assault Course in Stamford. It was a great event, but so much harder than I thought. I think I need another ‘pampover’ now!”