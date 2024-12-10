Alfie Tempest plays role of young Lucius – the role played by star Paul Mescal

A Peterborough youngster has taken his first steps to Holywood stardom – by taking a leading role in one of the biggest blockbusters of the year.

Teenager Alfie Tempest – a Year 10 student at Sawtry Academy – plays the child version of Lucius in Gladiator II. The adult Lucius is the central character in the film, played by Paul Mescal.

Alfie appears in flashback scenes that explore Lucius’s past and the formative moments that shape his journey.

Alfie in the film Gladiator 2

Alfie, who was born in Peterborough and now lives near Huntingdon, said: “I auditioned for the part at home after being sent the script. I couldn’t believe it when I got the role, and I have to thank my dad for helping me during the audition. He scared me on purpose so I could cry to help with the role, and it worked!”

Filming took Alfie to Morocco and Malta, where he saw the incredible recreation of the Colosseum, which features heavily in the film.

Describing his time filming abroad, he said: “The hotel we stayed in in Morocco was surreal. It was small, castle-like, and in the middle of the desert. One day, while I was sitting by the pool with my mum, a large group of bodyguards arrived with Director Ridley Scott, and Actors Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, and Paul Mescal. They said hello and mentioned they were going to use the area for a meeting. It was amazing.

Alfie plays the part of Lucius - the main character in the film - as a child

“I got to spend lots of time with them during filming, and they were more than happy to talk to me and answer my questions about being an actor or director.”

This isn’t Alfie’s first time in front of the camera. His acting credits include appearances in Masters of the Air alongside Austin Butler, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, and Bodies with Stephen Graham.

His performance wowed legendary Gladiator II director Ridley Scott. Alfie said: “Getting such great feedback from such an amazing director makes me feel really proud and excited for what’s next.”

Alfie with film star Paul Mescal

Despite his success, Alfie remains grounded and focused on his future aspirations. Once he finishes his studies, he hopes to attend art school and dreams of landing a role in a Marvel film.

“My favourite actors are Jim Carrey, Jack Black, and Robert Downey Jr.,” he said. “They are so funny and inspired me a lot.”

The second youngest of six children, Alfie credits his parents for inspiring his love of acting. His dad has experience in acting and directing, while his mum has a background in theatre.

“They love it. My grandad cried when he saw the film with me,” Alfie said. “Everyone at school has been really supportive, and it’s been great having students and teachers come up to me and ask me about it.”

Alfie hopes to work in the film industry in the future

“I could not be more impressed with the way in which Alfie manages his school life alongside his professional acting work"

As Gladiator 2 continues to make waves at the box office, Alfie’s journey to the big screen is a proud moment for his school community.

Olivia Youell, Alfie's Drama Teacher and Senior Tutor said: “I could not be more impressed with the way in which Alfie manages his school life alongside his professional acting work. It's a real pleasure to see the passion with which he talks about his roles. Alfie is also a great theatre actor, and it is no surprise that he is also doing very well in his GCSE drama lessons!”

Principal Simon Parsons added: “We could not be prouder of Alfie’s achievements and to see how his acting career has developed over the past few years has been inspiring for other students.”