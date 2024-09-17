Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Frankenstein will be released as a movie on Netflix.

Filming for Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein has begun at Burghley House.

The stately home, close to Peterborough, will be closed for filming from Tuesday (September 17) until next Tuesday (September 24).

The Orangery restaurant will also be closed between September 17-21.

Burghley House during filming. Credit: Burghley House.

The triple Oscar winner will be adapting Mary Shelley’s classic novel for a Netflix film which is expected to be released in 2025 but there has not been official conformation.

Australian actor Jacob Elordi, known for his roles in The Kissing Booth, Euphoria and Priscilla, will star as Frankenstein’s monster with Oscar Isaac, star of Dune, Ex Machina and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, portraying Victor Frankenstein.

They will be joined in the cast by Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, Charles Dance, Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, Christian Convery and Ralph Ineson.

The stately home is a popular filming location for producers and has appeared in TV shows such as The Crown as well as films The Flash, Pride and Prejudice and Bleak House.

Filming for the Frankenstein film in Edinburgh earlier this year. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images).

The gardens, adventure play area and all other visitor facilities will remain open daily while filming takes place.

The house will fully reopen on Wednesday September 25.

A spokesperson for Burghley House said: “We are excited to announce that Burghley House is currently being used as a filming location for a major film production.

“The income generated from this opportunity significantly supports our ongoing conservation, restoration, and education projects at Burghley House and the wider Estate.

“We understand the changes to our opening dates & hours this month may cause inconvenience, so we would like to thank you for your patience and co-operation during this busy time at Burghley.”