Festive favourites on the big screen at Peterborough drive-in
The Christmas Drive-In Cinema comes to Peterborough next month - with three festive favourites to choose from.
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 11:21 am
The fun starts at the Peterborough Arena and Events Centre at 3:15pm on Monday, December 20 with Elf showing at 4pm.
There is also Home Alone at 7pm and Love Actually at 9.50pm.
There is comedy, quizzes and film on offer and tickets cost £36.30 per car (per film) from www.thedrive-incinema.co.uk/