"Epic" outdoor cinema event to be held ahead of "old skool" disco in Peterborough

Celebrate the end of a long, hot summer in style with a free outdoor cinema screening.

Peterborough Positive and Peterborough Cathedral are planning to bring the summer to a close in epic style with a big screen event – which forms part of the Cathedral’s End of Summer ‘80s and ‘90s Disco on Saturday, 30 August.

The public are invited to vote for their favourite film ahead of the event – with the winning choice being shown on the big screen at 4pm on the Cathedral Lawn, creating a perfect warm-up to an evening of dancing in the Cathedral’s historic cloisters at Paul Stainton’s Old Skool Disco.

Head of Marketing and Communications at Peterborough Cathedral, Paul Stainton, said: “It's great to be teaming up with Peterborough Positive again with a classic ‘80s movie on the lawn in front of the cathedral – saying goodbye to the summer with an 80s/90s vibe in the afternoon and then later in the evening with the return of the Old Skool Disco in the amazing cathedral cloisters.

“The last one was just amazing – the sun setting over the cathedral, with over 350 people enjoying a drink and dancing to the tunes of Peterborough’s clubbing past. The atmosphere was electric, with smiles all around and memories flooding back from nights at Shanghai Sam’s, Rinaldo's, 5th Avenue etc. I can’t wait to get back on the decks and do it all again!”

Pep Cipriano, Chief Operating Officer at Peterborough Positive, added: “We’re excited to be working with Peterborough Cathedral and Gateway Film Festival to bring big screen entertainment back to the city centre, this time as part of the Cathedral’s End of Summer Disco.

“Collaborations like this are all about creating positive vibes and memorable experiences, which highlight the power of working together to showcase the heart our city.

"This event has it all, a summer afternoon film, a fantastic backdrop, and a night of classic disco anthems. There’s even time in between to enjoy some of the fabulous food offerings at our city centre restaurants.”

The afternoon screening is free to attend, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs or picnic blankets.

For more details, and to cast your vote for the film, visit: www.peterboroughpositive.co.uk/events or follow Peterborough Positive on social media. To book tickets for the Old Skool Disco, visit: www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk