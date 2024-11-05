Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Ariana Grande, Olivia Colman and Denzel Washington - the Hollywood stars you can watch at Peterborough Odeon during opening week

By Stephen Briggs
Published 5th Nov 2024, 14:12 BST
The first films to be shown at the new cinema have been revealed by Odeon

There are just 12 days before the new Peterborough Odeon opens in Queensgate on Sunday, November 17 – and film fans are eagerly planning their first trips to the new cinema.

This time of year is always a big one for the film industry, as the build up to Christmas – and the school holidays – moves into top gear.

The first four films – and the A list stars – that will be the first to grace the new big screens have now been revealed – and there is something for almost all film tastes on offer.

Starting times have yet to be announced, but we are sure people will be booking their seats for some of the biggest films of the year.

Odeon have said there will be special offers on during opening week.

The cinema opens on November 17

1. Peterborough Odeon

The cinema opens on November 17 Photo: razihusin - stock.adobe.com

Gladiator II will be one of the first films shown at the cinema

2. MixCollage-05-Nov-2024-01-22-PM-3883.jpg

Gladiator II will be one of the first films shown at the cinema Photo: Peterborough Odeon

Denzel Washington attends the "Gladiator II" TIFF Asia Premiere (Photo by Toru Hanai/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

3. Gladiator II

Denzel Washington attends the "Gladiator II" TIFF Asia Premiere (Photo by Toru Hanai/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures) Photo: Toru Hanai

Paul Mescal is one of the stars of Gladiator II (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

4. Gladiator II

Paul Mescal is one of the stars of Gladiator II (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures) Photo: Tomohiro Ohsumi

