Disney+ named the best value subscription service in Cambridgeshire

New research has found that Disney+ is the best value subscription service in Cambridgeshire, beating Prime Video, Netflix, and Spotify.

According to the research, conducted by ultrafast broadband provider, Trooli, Cambridgeshire residents binge 18.90 hours of shows and films on Disney+ every month. With the platform offering plans from as little as £4.99, this brings the average cost per hour of viewing down to just 26p.

This was closely followed by Netflix, which also cost users under 50p per hour on average.

Top five best value subscriptions:

Disney+ - £0.26 per hour Netflix - £0.36 per hour Prime Video - £0.64 per hour NOW TV - £0.95 per hour Apple TV - £1.32 per hour

With a host of highly-anticipated releases planned for Disney+ and Netflix this year, including the final instalment of Stranger Things (Netflix) and the latest season of Andor (Disney+), these platforms look set to continue to offer Brits competitive value for money when it comes to streaming entertainment in 2025.

The services that were found to offer the worst value for money were Sky channels (excluding Sky Sports) (£2.14 per hour) and TNT Sports (£2.38 per hour), which were the only two subscriptions that cost Brits over £2 per hour.

Andy Conibere, CEO of Trooli, comments: “We know all too well the importance of excellent broadband in supporting the growing subscriptions households sign up to, but what we wanted to find out was whether they are all worth it. And it seems like some are more worth it than others. With almost all billpayers feeling the impact of the latest round of price increases for everyday services and utilities, getting the most for your money from your subscriptions and services has never been more important.

“To help cut down on costs, we are encouraging Brits to consider whether the services they pay for truly offer them value for money and cut ties with those that don’t. For those who don’t know where to start, we have put together a handy guide on how to ditch your underused subscriptions.”

