Classic films in the great outdoors

Great Outdoor Cinema is coming to Peterborough

The Great Outdoor Cinema - held at the East of England Arena - will get everyone outdoors again in a safe and socially distanced setting.

As well as a soaring 30ft cinema screen, event goers can also look forward to being back outdoors, enjoying gourmet food as well as a licensed bar, as they enjoy film favourites with friends and family.

On August 6, you can see The Lion King; August 7 is Jurassic Park; and August 8 is Dirty Dancing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doors open at 19:45, and the films will start at 20:55.

Callum Campbell, founder of The Great Outdoor Cinema , said “2020 was all about social distancing, 2021 is time to get outside and make up for lost fun and entertainment.”