Classic films in the great outdoors
You can ditch your car for a deck chair or bean bags as a new outdoor cinema event showing three classic movies comes to Peterborough in August.
The Great Outdoor Cinema - held at the East of England Arena - will get everyone outdoors again in a safe and socially distanced setting.
As well as a soaring 30ft cinema screen, event goers can also look forward to being back outdoors, enjoying gourmet food as well as a licensed bar, as they enjoy film favourites with friends and family.
On August 6, you can see The Lion King; August 7 is Jurassic Park; and August 8 is Dirty Dancing.
Doors open at 19:45, and the films will start at 20:55.
Callum Campbell, founder of The Great Outdoor Cinema , said “2020 was all about social distancing, 2021 is time to get outside and make up for lost fun and entertainment.”
Tickets for The Great Outdoor Cinema are on sale from tomorrow (June 25) at 11am and can be purchased online (buytickets.at/thegreatoutdoorcinema) priced at £11.25 per adult and £8 per child.