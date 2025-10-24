Burghley House, one of England’s greatest Elizabethan houses, will appear in the series on Thursday October 30 at 9pm.

The visually stunning documentary series soars over a selection of the UK’s most picturesque estates, offering a new perspective through state-of-the-art drone photography. From sweeping parklands and imaginative gardens to intricate architectural details, the programme reveals the beauty and grandeur of these great estates as never before.

Beyond the visuals, Great Estates From Above takes viewers behind-the-scenes to meet the people who preserve and restore the estates.

The Burghley House episode uncovers the craftsmanship, dedication, and passion that keep the estate thriving - from the restoration of the ‘Tijou’ gates and the artistry behind the Sculpture Garden, to preparations for the world-famous Defender Burghley Horse Trials.

Viewers will also discover the remarkable work of Burghley’s specialist teams including stonemasons preserving centuries-old buildings, textile conservators maintaining the historic collections, and the forestry team following the fortunes of the ospreys who nest in the Burghley Estate - one of only around 50 breeding pairs in the UK.

Miranda Rock, Executive Chair, Burghley House Preservation Trust said “What’s so special about this series is that it captures not only the scale and beauty of Burghley from above, but also the creativity and care that go into every part of the Estate.

"From the restoration work and conservation projects to the Horse Trials and landscape conservation, it brings to life how Burghley continues to evolve while preserving its heritage.”

