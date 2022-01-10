All you need to know about Peterborough Arts Cinema’s winter season

As it is a special year in the Arts Cinema’s history, some classic films from the past have been introduced into the programme, some you may have seen before but maybe not on the big screen.

IN THE EARTH

Showing: 13th January - 7:30pm Venue: John Clare Theatre

Director: Ben Wheatley Stars: Joel Fry, Reece Sheersmith, Hayley Squires

Certificate: 15 Duration: 107mins

As the world searches for a cure to a disastrous virus, a scientist and park scout venture deep in the forest for a routine equipment run. Through the night, their journey becomes a terrifying voyage through the heart of darkness, the forest coming to life around them.

LES ENFANTS DU PARADIS

Showing: 20th January

Strolling indolently around the 1830s vibrant Parisian avenue called the Boulevard du Crime, the graceful and elusive courtesan, Garance, finds herself wrongfully accused of pickpocketing. But, amid a sea of jugglers, sideshow performers, streetwalkers, and crooks, the silently eloquent mime, Baptiste, comes to her rescue, only to hopelessly fall for her. And just like that, love’s sweet torture befalls the delicate pantomimist, as the insufferable burden of knowing that the object of his desire can never belong to anyone, will heartlessly haunt him for years to come.

SWEETHEART

Showing: 27th January

A socially awkward, environmentally conscious teenager named AJ is dragged to a coastal holiday park by her painfully ‘normal’ family, where she becomes unexpectedly captivated by a chlorine smelling, sun-loving lifeguard named Isla.

A COMMON CRIME

Showing: 3rd February

Cecilia is an academic teacher who lives with her son Juan, somewhere in Buenos Aires. One stormy night she wakes up scared by the knocks she hears at the door. She sees that it is Kevin, son of Nebe, the woman who helps her around the house. The next day, she learns from the news that the neighbourhood where Nebe and Kevin live has mobilized to search for the young man.

THE WILD BUNCH

Showing: 10th February

It’s 1913, and the “traditional” American West is dying. Among the inhabitants of this dying era are a gang known as “the wild bunch.” After a failed railroad office robbery, the gang heads to Mexico to do one last job. Seeing their times and lives drifting away in the 20th century, the gang takes the job and ends up in a brutally violent last stand against their enemies deemed to be corrupt, in a small Mexican town ruled by a ruthless general.

BOYS FROM COUNTY HELL

Showing: 17th February

Strange events unfold in Six Mile Hill - a sleepy Irish town that claims to have been traveled by the famed author Bram Stoker - when construction on a new road disrupts the alleged grave of Abhartach, a legendary Irish vampire said to have inspired Dracula. Deadly and sinister forces terrorize the work crew led by Francie Moffat and his son Eugene, a free-spirited young man who prefers pints to pickaxes, and they’re forced to fight to survive the night while exposing the true horror that resides in the town’s local myth.

THE BICYCLE THIEVES

Showing: 24th February

Antonio Ricci, an unemployed man in the depressed post-WWII economy of Italy, finally gets a job hanging up posters, but he needs a bicycle. But when his bicycle is stolen, he and son walk the streets of Rome looking for it. Antonio finally manages to locate the thief, but with no proof he must abandon his cause. But he and his son know perfectly well that without a bike, Antonio won’t be able to keep his job.

WILDFIRE

Showing: 3rd March

The story of two sisters who grew up on the fractious Irish border. When one of them, who has been missing, finally returns home, the intense bond with her sister is re-ignited. Together they unearth their mother’s past but uncovered secrets and resentments which have been buried deep, threaten to overwhelm them.

SEVEN SAMURAI

Showing: 10th March

A veteran samurai, who has fallen on hard times, answers a village’s request for protection from bandits. He gathers six other samurai to help him and they teach the townspeople how to defend themselves. They supply the samurai with three small meals a day. The film culminates in a giant battle when 40 bandits attack the village.

THE FRENCH DISPATCH

Showing: 17th March

A love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city that brings to life a collection of stories published in “The French Dispatch Magazine.”

