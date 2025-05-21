Festival Of Nature aims to create a greener, more vibrant Northamptonshire

Families and organisations from across the region are being invited to help create a greener, more vibrant Northamptonshire when Wicksteed Park hosts one of the biggest events of its kind in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The inaugural free Festival of Nature event has been organised by Kettering Nature Group to inspire, educate, and connect people with the incredible wildlife and green spaces around them.

Visitors to the park, which is a haven of wildlife and natural beauty across its 281 acres, can enjoy a day of exploration, learning and fun with the whole family on Saturday May 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the event, Wicksteed Park has worked closely with the British Hedgehog Preservation Society to launch its own unique Hedgehog Charter to help and protect the park’s hedgehog population and encourage other people and organisations to follow suit.

Hedgehog safety stickers

Kettering Nature Group has worked with local schools and youth groups on a project to decorate wooden animals and create info-graphics to help raise awareness of the issues facing them.

Visitors can enjoy expert-led nature walks, where they can spot birds and wildlife, go on an exciting bug hunt, and even try their hand at citizen science by getting involved with recording local wildlife sightings.

They can also get practical tips on how to make their garden more wildlife-friendly and create a haven for nature in their own backyard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a host of arts and crafts and hands-on activities for little ones and families to get involved with that will spark their curiosity about the great outdoors.

Wild seed planting

Guest speaker Dr. Mark Avery, is a renowned conservationist and co-founder of Wild Justice, the organisation which campaigns for a better deal for UK wildlife.

People can also enjoy live folk and acoustic music, storytelling, and spoken word sessions that celebrate the magic of the natural world. Stalls from local conservation groups will also be on hand, offering information and opportunities to get involved in preserving our environment.

Kettering Nature Group was founded as a non-profit community group in 2022 to promote a stronger connection between the local community and nature, with the hope that people will be more inclined to protect it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Riley from Kettering Nature Group said: “I firmly believe that establishing connections between communities and local species and spaces is crucial in empowering people to take action to safeguard these vital elements of our natural world, and can help communities begin to mitigate the harm we have caused to the environment.

Wicksteed Park

“This event will be a celebration for everyone across Northamptonshire who cherishes our natural environment.

“It is an exciting opportunity to bring together families and communities, foster connections, and support a vision of a greener, more vibrant Northamptonshire.”

Wicksteed Park Director Kelly Richardson said: “This event ties in wonderfully with the whole ethos of the park, encouraging people to get outside and enjoy nature and the beautiful countryside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hedgehogs play a vital role within our ecosystems, predating on pest species such as beetles and grubs, aerating the soil and dispersing seeds but their numbers are estimated to have declined between 30 and 75 per cent in rural areas since 2000.”

The Wicksteed Park Hedgehog Charter (see attached) pledges to enhance, expand and create new habitats, embed good working practices, monitor and record hedgehog populations, tackle litter, minimise the use of toxic chemicals and install ramps at the lake edges: Ensuring areas of risk are ramped to assist egress for hedgehogs and other wildlife.

Fay Vass, Chief Executive of the British Hedgehog Preservation Society (BHPS), said: “We’re delighted that Wicksteed Park has launched a Hedgehog Charter – this highlights an important commitment to protecting our native wild hedgehogs, whose population numbers are sadly in steep decline.

“As part of this, by agreeing to display BHPS’ strimmer warning stickers on their garden machinery, Wicksteed Park has also officially joined the Hedgehog Roll of Honour!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Placing our warning stickers on groundskeeping equipment reminds those using it to check for hedgehogs before carrying out any work – a vital step towards hedgehog-friendly land management.”

If you’d like to see your local council or tool hire company do the same, please ask them to contact BHPS for free stickers at [email protected].”

As well as the festival, Wicksteed Park is running Time for Tots takeover every Thursday and Friday during term time, encouraging little ones to get outdoors and explore.

Popular toddler attractions Astroslide, Carousel, the newly refurbished crazy golf course Pig ‘N Putt, Cups & Saucers, Roundabout, Meerkat Manor, Wicksteed Railway and Wicky’s Farmyard will be open from 10am until 4pm each day.

All the park’s rides and attractions will be also open every weekend during May and throughout the May half-term holiday.

For further information go to www.wicksteedpark.org