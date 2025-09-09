Festival of culture to take over a Peterborough park

Thousands of people are expected to pack Peterborough's Stanley Park on Sunday for a vibrant celebration of European culture and heritage.

The city's first European Culture Festival - billed as a free, family-friendly event packed with traditional music, dance, food and art - has been organised by the city based Zi Foundation in partnership with Little Bulgaria CIO.

And it has earned approval from local dignitaries including Combined Authority Mayor Paul Bristow and Lord Jackson of Peterborough, as well as Ambassadors from Bulgaria, Slovakia and Latvia, who will be present on the day.

Hundreds of performers from across the country will entertain the crowds, singing and dancing in national costumes with their flags flying.

Look out for folklore music and dance at Stanley Park on Sunday

They will be highlighting the rich traditions and cultural diversity of communities from Bulgaria, Lithuania, Latvia, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Greece, Poland, Ukraine and the Roma community.

Visitors can also look forward to a bazaar with more than 70 stalls – there will be handmade costumes, embroidery, arts, crafts, souvenirs and charity causes.

And of course, traditional food showcasing regional specialties.

There will also be a special area for children.

“The interest in the event from the various communities has been phenomenal," said Zillur Hussain MBE, founder of Zi Foundation.

"We have performers coming from across the country - even a dance group from Scotland - to entertain on stage during the day.

"And in between performances a DJ will be keeping the spirits up.”

However, organisers are keen to point out that the event - which takes place from 11am to 6pm - isn’t just about entertainment, it’s about building bridges between communities, sharing stories, and embracing the multicultural identity of the city.