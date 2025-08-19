Ever thought about giving singing a go? Now is your chance

Working towards a fantastic live performance at The Cresset in November, you’ll learn to sing, meet new people, perform live on stage AND raise money for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, with plenty of laughs along the way – it’s all about the journey!

“It’snot about finding the next Adele; it’s about helping ordinary women find their voice” says project director Will Prideaux. “So many people think they can't sing, but just about everyone secretly has a favourite karaoke number - we’ll have you singing, and loving it, in no time!”

Over one hundred women took the plunge last year, giving the performance of their lives and raising thousands of pounds for charity in the process! Most of them had never sung, rehearsed or performed as part of a group – or in public – before, and here’s what they had to say:

"If you’re thinking about taking part, go for it! You’ll have the best time!"

"So uplifting singing together and - the cherry on top - raising money for a great cause! There’s all the support and help you need and it’s great fun!"

"Loved every moment and wish I could do it all over again!"

"An amazing experience… the support was fantastic!"

"Fabulous experience shared with a great group of women!"

"The buzz I got from singing with others to such a high standard was truly amazing!"

Annette Mawby, Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice says: "We're completely in awe of the passion and dedication that participants bring to this project and are so grateful for their continuing support. The funds raised help Sue Ryder continue to support people going through the hardest times of their lives, ensuring no one faces dying or grief alone. Do sign up to take part, and lend your voice to a cause that truly matters!”

#Sing4Life2025 kicks off with introduction sessions at the John Mansfield Campus in Peterborough on Thursday, September 4 (7-9pm), Friday, September 5 (7-9pm) and Saturday, September 6 (2-4pm). There’s no pressure and no big red buzzer—just a friendly introduction and a chance to meet the team and some of the other women who’ll be taking part.

So, if you’re looking for a challenge and you’d like to know more, get in touch, we’d love to hear from you so you can start your singing journey… there's a whole new world waiting!

Ready to give it a go…?

For more information about Sing for Life visit peterboroughsings.org.uk, email [email protected] or call 01733 425194.

Introduction sessions will be on Thursday, September 4 (7-9pm), Friday, September 5 (7-9pm) and Saturday, September 6 (2-4pm) at The John Mansfield Campus Dogsthorpe PE1 4HX. Please call/email first to register and book your time-slot, to minimise waiting time.