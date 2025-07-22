Eureka! Grand Discoveries makes a brilliant comeback to Grand Arcade this summer

Grand Arcade has announced the return of its award-winning summer science exhibition, Grand Discoveries. Back by popular demand and set to inspire once again during the 2025 summer holidays, the two-month-long event has 20 organisations set to take part across science and technology sectors.

Running from July to September, Grand Discoveries will transform the heart of Cambridge into a dynamic, interactive space dedicated to scientific innovation and discovery. This free, multi-experience event invites visitors of all ages to explore Cambridge’s rich legacy of scientific achievement through immersive exhibitions, hands-on STEM workshops, and city trail maps connecting the Grand Arcade with nearby historical landmarks.

Following 2023’s record-breaking success — with over 2.2 million visitors to the centre and 15,000 attendees at the dedicated Science Pop-Up — the 2025 edition promises to be even bigger. This year’s lineup includes major contributors Alzheimer’s Research UK, BIOS Health, bit.bio, British Antarctic Survey, Cambridge Applied Research, Cambridge Science Centre, Cambridge Festival, Cambridge University, Artist Sheefali Asija, Cambridge University Libraries, Cellestial Health, Illumina, Institute of Astronomy, Orca Scan, Qualcomm Technologies International, Ltd., Raspberry Pi, Snapdragon, Supersense Technologies, SuperSharp, The Gurdon Institute, and The Polar Museum.

Families will be able to enjoy a number of workshop opportunities:

The famous 25-metre long DNA Helix sculpture will be making a come back to Grand Discoveries 2025.

British Antarctic Survey (BAS), Saturday 26 July 9:00 – 17:00

Cambridge families and polar science enthusiasts are invited to join the team from the BAS at the Grand Arcade to explore polar science close to home. This event will showcase some of the work conducted at BAS, including Antarctic research, also providing the opportunity to interact with their exhibition kit and equipment.

bit.bio, Saturdays 26 July; 2, 9, 16, 30 August; 6, 13, 20 September, 10:00 – 16:00

Build human cells with LEGO® bricks and be in with a chance of winning your own bit.bio building kit! Enjoy colouring sheets and craft challenges too on the first floor of Grand Arcade; all ages welcome.

£4 per person; proceeds will help fund neuroscience research at Alzheimer's Research UK.

Institute of Astronomy, Saturday 23 August, 10:00 – 16:00

Join astronomer and author Matt Bothwell on an exciting journey to the stars! This fun and interactive family workshop will explore the fascinating science behind the search for planets beyond our Solar System. With hands-on activities and plenty of opportunities to ask questions, this workshop brings the wonders of the Universe to life for curious minds of all ages.

£4 per person; proceeds will go to Cambridge Carbon Footprint charity. 30-minute educative workshops at the start of every hour.

Alongside the workshops, leading science and technology companies and institutions will be exhibiting throughout the two months:

BIOS Health will demonstrate its technology that decodes the nervous system signals and treats chronic diseases.

will demonstrate its technology that decodes the nervous system signals and treats chronic diseases. See the hidden side of Cambridge Science Centre ’s unique exhibit design on one of the Centre’s very first exhibits .

’s unique exhibit design on one of the Centre’s very first exhibits Cambridge ReseARch is a trail of AR sculptures showcasing the world leading research of Cambridge University in a new light.

is a trail of AR sculptures showcasing the world leading research of in a new light. Cellestial Health highlights a previously overlooked brain component - cells called astrocytes as promising therapeutic targets for Parkinson's and beyond.

highlights a previously overlooked brain component - cells called astrocytes as promising therapeutic targets for Parkinson's and beyond. Orca Scan showcases how barcode technology is solving real-world tracking challenges - from labs to libraries, and everything in between.

showcases how barcode technology is solving real-world tracking challenges - from labs to libraries, and everything in between. Qualcomm will present an oversized earbud model alongside an explanation of how their Snapdragon Sound platforms and technology are powering premium wireless audio experiences for music, calls and gaming.

will present an oversized earbud model alongside an explanation of how their Sound platforms and technology are powering premium wireless audio experiences for music, calls and gaming. A scale model of Raspberry Pi 4, celebrating Raspberry Pi 's mission of providing cost‑effective, high‑performance computing to the home and to industry.

's mission of providing cost‑effective, high‑performance computing to the home and to industry. Supersense Technologies - Visit our interactive display to discover how radar sensing and AI is supporting people with dementia to live independently.

Visit our interactive display to discover how radar sensing and AI is supporting people with dementia to live independently. SuperSharp will be showcasing one of its unfolding space telescopes, designed to capture ultra-high-resolution thermal maps of the Earth.

will be showcasing one of its unfolding space telescopes, designed to capture ultra-high-resolution thermal maps of the Earth. The Gurdon Institute showcases lung organoids - tiny lab-grown models helping scientists study lung development, disease, and future treatments.

showcases lung organoids - tiny lab-grown models helping scientists study lung development, disease, and future treatments. The Institute of Astronomy will be presenting its Gaia Spacecraft Model, which has mapped over a billion starts in the Milky Way.

will be presenting its Gaia Spacecraft Model, which has mapped over a billion starts in the Milky Way. The Quantum Towers: Matter, Magic and You — a striking sculpture by visual artist Sheefali Asija in collaboration with Dame Clare Grey — transforms the Periodic Table into a cityscape of hidden code, patterns, and visual storytelling.

— a striking sculpture by visual artist Sheefali Asija in collaboration with Dame Clare Grey — transforms the Periodic Table into a cityscape of hidden code, patterns, and visual storytelling. The Polar Museum showcases Captain Scott’s scientific legacy with a navigation instrument, super sledge, and a fossil pivotal to the theory of continental drift.

showcases Captain Scott’s scientific legacy with a navigation instrument, super sledge, and a fossil pivotal to the theory of continental drift. Back again by popular demand will also be the 25-metre long DNA Helix and a giant book representing Charles Darwin’s work, 'On The Origin Of Species'.

Julie Kervadec, Marketing Manager of Grand Arcade, shared: "Grand Discoveries is more than just an event – it’s a celebration of Cambridge’s DNA. We’re proud to unite global science leaders, local innovators, and curious minds in the centre of one of the world’s most iconic university cities. We invite everyone to be part of the discovery this summer. Whether you’re a family looking for free, enriching activities, a tourist exploring the city, or curious about the next big innovation, Grand Discoveries will offer a unique experience that celebrates learning, creativity, and the spirit of exploration.”

The two-month campaign will conclude on 25 September with an exclusive, invite-only panel discussion hosted by Cambridge Applied Research at Everyman, where professionals from across the field will join to network and delve into AI and the new frontier of discovery.

Visit www.grandarcade.co.uk/events/grand-discoveries/ for more information.