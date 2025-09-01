Before and after!

From member to mentor: Corrina’s Slimming World journey sparks a new group in Eastrea.

Just four months ago, Corrina made a life-changing decision: she joined Slimming World to feel healthier, happier, and more confident. After years of struggling to lose weight and keep it oﬀ, she finally found a plan that worked. Now, 2 stone 9lbs lighter and glowing with pride, she’s launching her very own group in Eastrea—ready to help others discover the same freedom and success.

“Slimming World didn’t just help me lose weight—it gave me back my spark,” Corrina shares. “I’ve learned how to enjoy real food, never feel hungry, and see amazing results.”

Slimming World’s approach puts you in control. There’s no calorie counting—just real food, real support, and real results. As the weight comes oﬀ, your energy, self-esteem, and day-to-day happiness improve. You’ll notice health benefits too—from better sleep and mobility to feeling more in control and living the best version of you.

Before & After

Why Corrina’s group is the one to join

• She’s walked the walk: Corrina knows what it’s like to feel stuck.

• Supportive & non-judgmental: Her group celebrates every member.

• The groups are fun: Expect laughter, encouragement, and genuine connection with like- minded people.

• Food freedom: Enjoy hearty meals like roast dinners and homemade curry.

• Never go hungry: Fill up on Free Foods and still lose weight.

• Your goals, your way: Set your own target and celebrate every step.

• Free lifetime membership: Reach your target and stay a member for free.

• Weekly motivation : Stay inspired with News, recipes, and real talk.

• Extra perks: Access to the Slimming World website, app, hundreds of recipes, and a magazine discount.

“If I can do it, so can you. Let’s make this journey joyful—together.”

No need to book—come along, meet Corrina, and take that first step toward a healthier, happier you.

The Eastrea Slimming World group meets every Monday at 5.30pm at The Eastrea Centre, Roman Gardens. For more information , contact Corrina on 07761 822301