Discover Treasured Craft Fairs returns to Queensgate for the first weekend in June
Located in the North Square of Queensgate Shopping Centre, the two-day market invites visitors to explore a handpicked selection of handcrafted treasures, artisan creations, and sweet treats from some of the region’s most talented small businesses.
From stunning terrariums and handmade jewellery to fresh vegan bakes and creative artwork, the Treasured Craft Fair offers something for everyone.
Meet the stall merchants:
Kristy Hughes Designs
Chris Abrams Art
Eco Treasures
Totally Hooked
Not your Nana's Crochet
Flowers by Ayesha
PH Craft Creations
Dippy Dolphin
Those Cookies Dough
3D Gift Company
For the Love of Cake
Litchy Prints
Simon Bailey Art
Eterna Permanent Jewellery
Sleeping Cats Wax Melts
The Marketuers
Nomdori Candles.
Verity Swinscoe-Wigmore, Marketing Manager at Queensgate Shopping Centre, said: “It’s always such a joy to host the Treasured Craft Fairs at Queensgate. It’s a wonderful opportunity to support independent businesses while finding something truly special, that you know has been crafted with the upmost care.”
Whether you’re shopping for a gift, treating yourself, or simply looking for a fun and inspiring day out, the Treasured Craft Fair is not to be missed.
Event Details:
Dates: Saturday 7 June and Sunday 8 June
Location: Inside Queensgate Shopping Centre
Time: From 10am onwards
For more information about Queensgate Shopping Centre and upcoming events, visit:
www.queensgate-shopping.co.uk