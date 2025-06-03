Discover Treasured Craft Fairs returns to Queensgate for the first weekend in June

Queensgate Shopping Centre welcomes back the Treasured Craft Fair on the first weekend in June, Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 June. At this craft fair there will be a collection of local makers, bakers, and artists, displaying their products for the public to purchase.

Located in the North Square of Queensgate Shopping Centre, the two-day market invites visitors to explore a handpicked selection of handcrafted treasures, artisan creations, and sweet treats from some of the region’s most talented small businesses.

From stunning terrariums and handmade jewellery to fresh vegan bakes and creative artwork, the Treasured Craft Fair offers something for everyone.

Meet the stall merchants:

Kristy Hughes Designs

Chris Abrams Art

Eco Treasures

Totally Hooked

Not your Nana's Crochet

Flowers by Ayesha

PH Craft Creations

Dippy Dolphin

Those Cookies Dough

3D Gift Company

For the Love of Cake

Litchy Prints

Simon Bailey Art

Eterna Permanent Jewellery

Sleeping Cats Wax Melts

The Marketuers

Nomdori Candles.

Verity Swinscoe-Wigmore, Marketing Manager at Queensgate Shopping Centre, said: “It’s always such a joy to host the Treasured Craft Fairs at Queensgate. It’s a wonderful opportunity to support independent businesses while finding something truly special, that you know has been crafted with the upmost care.”

Whether you’re shopping for a gift, treating yourself, or simply looking for a fun and inspiring day out, the Treasured Craft Fair is not to be missed.

Event Details:

Dates: Saturday 7 June and Sunday 8 June

Location: Inside Queensgate Shopping Centre

Time: From 10am onwards

For more information about Queensgate Shopping Centre and upcoming events, visit:

www.queensgate-shopping.co.uk