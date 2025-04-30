Discover Treasured Craft Fairs at Queensgate this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Queensgate Shopping Centre is once again opening its doors to a vibrant collection of local makers, bakers, and artists as the Treasured Craft Fair returns this weekend on Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 May.

Taking place right inside the shopping centre, the two-day event invites visitors to explore a handpicked selection of handcrafted treasures, artisan creations, and sweet treats from some of the region’s most talented small businesses.

From stunning terrariums and handmade jewellery to fresh vegan bakes and creative artwork, the Treasured Craft Fair offers something for everyone – and this weekend’s line-up includes an exciting mix of new faces and returning favourites.

Joining the centre for the first time this May:

Mandy on the Moon – Discover guidance and insight through tarot and astrology readings.

Gretels Metals – Stunning handmade jewellery crafted from recycled sterling silver.

Flicker – Beautifully crafted candles and fragrant wax melts.

Chris Abrams – Local artist showcasing striking landscape and wildlife artwork.

SatinWood – Recycled picture frames, original artwork and much more.

Created by Lauren Paige – Delicate accessories and jewellery featuring hand-pressed flowers.

Returning favourites include:

Eco Treasures – Captivating, low-maintenance terrariums inspired by nature.

Kristy Hughes Designs – Unique, locally created artwork and prints.

PH Craft Creations – Beautiful, lovingly handcrafted pieces.

Not Your Nana’s Crochet – Modern and quirky crochet designs.

Neurodesigned – Brain-inspired jewellery and tactile fidget pieces.

Eterna Permanent Jewellery – Elegant, lasting jewellery made on the spot.

For The Love Of Cake – Peterborough’s popular vegan baker with mouthwatering bakes.

3D Gift – Playful and imaginative 3D printed toys.

Those Cookies Dough – Delicious homemade cookies with creative flair.

Sleeping Cat Wax Melts – Luxurious, aromatic wax melts.

Gemilys – Handmade crystal pieces and beautifully crafted wooden gifts.

Loads of Cake – Traditional and original cakes from a talented local baker.

Lion Embroidery – Customised, one-of-a-kind embroidered gifts.

Totally Hooked – Crochet animals and humorous fidget toys.

The Sparkle Box – Bold, vibrant jewellery with personality.

Rockets and Rainbows – Eye-catching beaded crafts and accessories.

T-Parls Creations – Handcrafted gifts and decorative homewares.

Tiddly Stars – Creative 3D printed items.

African Handmade Art – Intricate wire and bead animals, birds, key rings and trees.

Each day will feature a different mix of stallholders, so visitors are encouraged to return for a fresh experience on both Saturday and Sunday.

Verity Swinscoe-Wigmore, Marketing Manager at Queensgate Shopping Centre, said: “It’s always such a joy to welcome our Treasured Craft Fairs to Queensgate. The creativity and care that goes into every piece is incredible, and it’s a wonderful opportunity to support independent businesses while finding something truly special.”

Whether you’re shopping for a gift, treating yourself, or simply looking for a fun and inspiring day out, the Treasured Craft Fair is not to be missed.

Event Details:

Dates: Saturday 3 May and Sunday 4 May

Location: Inside Queensgate Shopping Centre

Time: From 10am onwards