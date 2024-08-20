Crosskey Clog taster session

Crosskey Clog are holding a taster night on 8th October so if you are interested in coming along for a couple of hours of exercise and giggles with a coffee/tea and biscuits thrown in.

We are a very friendly, slightly mad group that keep the tradition of NorthWest Clog alive. We know how daunting it can be to have a go at something quite random but we can guarantee you will have lots of laughs and may even decide to join us. If anyone is interested come along to Newborough village Hall from 7pm to 9pm.