Classics at the Cathedral with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The one-and-only Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is coming to town with Classics at the Cathedral, performing live for one night only against the stunning backdrop of Peterborough Cathedral on Saturday 21st September.

Showcasing a breathtaking programme of British classics including Holst, Vaughan Williams, Elgar and Stanford, the event will feature performances from celebrated mezzo-soprano Karen England of popular classical crossover duo The OperaBabes, baritone James Quilligan and city choirs Peterborough Male Choir and Peterborough Voices... definitely not to be missed.

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is at the forefront of music making in the UK and internationally, typically performing around two hundred concerts annually. With its broad repertoire and popular appeal, it is the UK’s most ‘in-demand’ orchestra, attracting a worldwide live and online audience of more than 60 million people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition to its annual season of concerts at London’s Royal Albert Hall, the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall and its Cadogan Hall home, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is a respected cultural ambassador and enjoys a busy schedule of touring, performing at concert halls and festivals worldwide, and this year Peterborough is firmly on the list.

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra players

The Orchestra’s mission is to make live music as accessible as possible, enriching lives through musical experiences and creating a space for live music at the heart of modern society... goals which are firmly aligned with those of the choirs, with their extensive programme of outreach work across the city, from pop-up choirs to school singing days.

Given their shared vision, it’s no surprise that the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and the city choirs are old friends: they partnered in 2015 to premiere a specially-commissioned piece of music by celebrated composer Errollyn Wallen MBE at St John’s Smith Square, London, and subsequently at Peterborough’s Broadway Theatre as part of sell-out event Spectacular Classics; and their last Classics at the Cathedral collaboration in 2022 was another sell-out event – that’s over 1000 tickets – so be sure to get yours today!

It’s not every day that a world class concert orchestra comes to town, and who knows when they’ll be back... don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to see the ‘nation’s favourite orchestra’ perform here on home turf and celebrate all that our wonderful city has to offer.

Classics at the Cathedral is at Peterborough Cathedral on Saturday 21st September. Tickets now on sale at peterboroughsings.org.uk