Christmas toy appeal for Salvation Army
Longueville Court has been collecting toys and gifts since November for the Salvation Army Toy Appeal. The first load of gifts have been collected by the Salvation Army today.
Bheki, General Manager at Longueville Court said: “We love to fundraise for charities throughout the year, we pick different causes to support that have been selected by staff, residents and friends of the home. Thank you to everyone who donated!”
Longueville Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Longueville Court provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 103 residents from respite care to long term stays.
For more information please contact Bheki Perelion General Manager at Longueville Court on 01733 230709, or email [email protected],