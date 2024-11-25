Christmas starts here: Christmas Magic at Peterborough Cathedral

The tree is up in Cathedral Square and Christmas is coming - with less than a month to go! What better way to start the festivities than with Christmas Magic, the city’s favourite Christmas celebration, which returns to Peterborough Cathedral on Saturday 14th December.

Always a high-point of the festive season in Peterborough, Christmas Magic has enchanted audiences from across the city and beyond for well over a decade. Expect to hear stunning arrangements of classics like Away In A Manger, Silent Night and Jingle Bells as well as seasonal favourites like O Holy Night, The Christmas Song and Carol of the Bells, all performed against the glorious, festive backdrop of Peterborough Cathedral!

Featuring performances from Peterborough Male Voice Choir, Peterborough Voices and Peterborough Community Chorus with Peterborough Festival Brass - and soloist Karen England of the Opera Babes - there will be a 2.30pm matinee for the whole family to enjoy a well as an evening performance at 7.30pm. With something for everyone young and old, Christmas Magic is guaranteed to put you in the Christmas spirit, so bring the kids and the grandparents too!

“It really is the start of Christmas for me” says Mark Currier of Peterborough Male Voice Choir “It’s a fantastic concert, great fun, in a wonderful setting!”. Fellow singer Bridget Pengelly of Peterborough Voices agrees “It’s a real family affair, so bring along your nearest and dearest and I guarantee that you’ll leave with a huge smile on your face and a warm fuzzy festive feeling inside!”

Over one thousand people came to see last year’s performances, with comments including:

"Amazing! Thoroughly enjoyed this afternoon’s performance!"

"Enjoyed every minute! Thank you one and all!"

"Absolutely amazing performances from such talented people!"

"We enjoyed every second of it. Thank you so much… fabulous!"

Christmas definitely is the most wonderful time of the year, so book today, and be part of Peterborough’s favourite Christmas celebration... it wouldn’t be the same without you!

Christmas Magic is at Peterborough Cathedral at 2.30pm and 7.30pm on Saturday 14th December, tickets at https://www.peterboroughsings.org.uk/tickets BOOK NOW!