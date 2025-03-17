Cherry Hinton Care Home welcomes the community to Its monthly Paw-sitive Café

Cherry Hinton Care Home has found a heartwarming way to bring the community together through its monthly Paw-sitive Café—a delightful gathering where dogs and their owners come to enjoy coffee, conversation, and the joy that our furry friends bring.

Held once a month, this special event creates a welcoming space for dog lovers, care home residents, and local schoolchildren. The café is a lively scene where dogs of all breeds and sizes take centre stage. Some talented pups showcase their tricks, much to the delight of residents and visitors alike, while others offer gentle companionship, providing comfort and affection to those in need. Playful pups also engage with children from a nearby school who visit on the day, making for a truly intergenerational experience filled with laughter and joy.

The Paw-sitive Café isn’t just about fun—it plays an important role in fostering a sense of community and well-being. For residents at Cherry Hinton Care Home, these visits bring emotional and social benefits, helping to brighten their days and create lasting memories. Studies have shown that spending time with animals can reduce stress, increase social interaction, and even improve overall happiness—something clearly evident in the smiling faces of everyone involved.

"Seeing the residents light up when the dogs arrive is truly special," says a team member at Cherry Hinton Care Home. "The companionship and happiness they bring are immeasurable. It’s a wonderful initiative that connects people of all ages."

Paw-sitive cafe at Cherry Hinton Care Home

The event has become a cherished tradition, strengthening ties between the care home and the local community. Dog owners appreciate the chance to socialise, and schoolchildren love spending time with the friendly canines. With each visit, new friendships are formed—not just among the people, but among the dogs too!

Cherry Hinton Care Home welcomes all dog lovers to join the next Paw-sitive Café and experience the warmth, connection, and joy that this event brings. Whether you have a trick-performing pooch, a gentle companion, or a playful pup, there’s a place for everyone at this heartwarming gathering.

For more information on the next event, please contact Cherry Hinton Care Home. We look forward to seeing you and your four-legged friends soon!