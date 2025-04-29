Cherry Hinton care home pedals for a purpose: Cycling to support Magpas Air Ambulance

Magpas Air Ambulance

From 1st May to 3rd June, Cherry Hinton Care Home is taking on a month-long cycling challenge to raise funds for the incredible team at Magpas Air Ambulance. Our goal? To pedal our way towards supporting this lifesaving charity that provides critical care across our region.

Magpas Air Ambulance brings hospital-level treatment to the scene of emergencies by air and land. Their highly trained doctors and paramedics deliver urgent medical support when every second counts—and they rely on public fundraising to continue this vital service.

We’re inviting everyone to get involved in our fundraising ride:

Come and visit us at Cherry Hinton Care Home and hop on our stationary bike to clock up some miles!

and share it with us. Send your photo to our Cherry Hinton Care Home Facebook Messenger, and we’ll celebrate your contribution online!

Whether you cycle a little or a lot, every mile and every donation helps keep the Magpas team ready to respond when they’re needed most.

Let’s come together as a community, get moving, and raise funds for a truly worthy cause.

Together, we can go the distance!