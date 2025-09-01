Cherry Hinton Care Home launches Parkinson’s Café with Tai Chi sessions

Cherry Hinton Care Home is delighted to announce the launch of our brand-new Parkinson’s Café, taking place on Wednesday, September 17 at 2:30pm. Following the launch, the café will run every third Wednesday of the month, providing ongoing support, friendship, and activities for people living with Parkinson’s, their families, and carers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Parkinson’s Café is more than just a place to meet—it’s a welcoming community space where people can connect, share experiences, and enjoy time together in a relaxed setting.

As part of the café, we are also offering free Tai Chi sessions, specially tailored to support the wellbeing of those living with Parkinson’s. Tai Chi is widely recognised for its gentle movements, which can help improve balance, coordination, and relaxation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both the Tai Chi sessions and refreshments are completely free of charge, ensuring that everyone can take part without worry.

Launch of Parkinson's Cafe

We warmly invite everyone to join us—whether you are living with Parkinson’s, supporting a loved one, or simply interested in learning more.

Where: Cherry Hinton Care Home

When: Launch on Wednesday, September 17 at 2:30pm, then every third Wednesday of the month

What’s included: Parkinson’s Café, Tai Chi session, and refreshments – all free

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aga Clark, Business Development Manager at Cherry Hinton Care Home, said: “This initiative is so important because living with Parkinson’s can sometimes feel isolating—not just for the individual, but also for their families and carers.

"Our Parkinson’s Café offers a safe, welcoming space to connect with others who truly understand, while the Tai Chi sessions provide real physical and emotional benefits. We’re passionate about supporting our community and ensuring everyone feels included and valued.”

Come along, connect with others, and be part of this supportive and friendly community initiative.